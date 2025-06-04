wrestling / News

WWE News: Cathy Kelley Attends Ballerina Premiere, Big E. Meet & Greet

June 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Cathy Kelley was in attendance the premiere of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. The WWE personality shared photos of herself at the Los Angeles premiere of the Ana de Armas-starring John Wick spinoff, which opens on Thursday:

– Big E. is set to have a meet & greet at the Pancheros in Somerset, Massachusetts on Thursday where he will sign autographs and take photos. You can find out more here.

