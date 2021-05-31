WWE Set To Celebrate Tag Teams With ‘Tag Team Week’

WWE is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the company’s first tag team champions this week with the ‘Tag Team Week’ theme. WWE’s inaugural WWWF World Tag Team Champions, Luke Graham and Tarzan Tyler, won a tournament to capture the titles back on June 3, 1971.

To honor the victory, WWE will promote tag team-themed specials across multiple platforms, including Peacock, WWE Network, and the company’s social and digital channels. The “50 Greatest Tag Teams” special will air on Peacock and the WWE Network on Wednesday.

Tag Team Week will also include three title matches on its flagship television shows, as AJ Styles and Omos will defend the RAW Tag Team titles against Elias and Jaxson Ryker on tonight’s show, MSK is set to face Legado del Fantasma on NXT, and Rey and Dominik Mysterio will square off with The Usos on SmackDown.

You can view some of WWE’s promotional material for Tag Team Week below.

This week marks the 50th anniversary of WWE's first Tag Team Champions, and we're celebrating all week long with #TagTeamWeek! pic.twitter.com/YMEa1qFCOV — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2021

Who was your favorite Attitude Era tag team? #TagTeamWeek 👇👇👇 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 31, 2021