Various News: WWE and Charlotte Flair Celebrate Women’s Revolution Anniversary, Eva Marie Reveals Her New Hair Color, and Sami Callihan Has a Warning for Pentagon Jr.

– Yesterday, WWE and Charlotte Flair celebrated the start of the women’s revolution when Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair arrived on Raw. Charlotte posted about the occasion on Instagram, which you can see below. WWE also tweeted about the anniversary on the company’s official Twitter account.

“3 years ago today I debuted on WWE Raw in Atlanta and had no idea what the future was going to hold. Main events, Ladder Matches, Hell In a Cell, Titles, Brand Splits, Robes, and co-workers that become family. We have a very special job as WWE talent and the memories I have made in and outside of the ring I am going to cherish forever. Wrestling has changed my life for the better in so many ways and cant wait to see where it continues to take me both professionally and personally. The Women’s Division has come so far and I believe we’ve really only scratched the surface.”

– Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie posted a new video this week where she reveals her new hair color. You can check out that video in the player below.

– Sami Callihan posted the following warning to Pentagon Jr. on Twitter ahead of Slammiversary.