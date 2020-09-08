WWE Clarifies Third Party Platform Usage Rules With Talent Before Raw

WWE has provided an update to talent on the rules they’re implementing regarding use of third-party platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and the like. The Wrestling Observer reports, and Fightful has confirmed, that a meeting was held before Raw in which the company clarified their email sent on Thursday of last week stating that talent had to stop using their names and likeness on third-party platforms “in ways that are detrimental to our company.”

According to the sites, talent was told during the meeting that they will be able to continue using their YouTube and Twitch accounts but must do so under their real names and not their WWE talent names. Talent was also told that they must inform WWE of YouTube and Twitch accounts that use their real names.

Nothing was clarified regarding the use of Cameo. The Observer notes that the belief is that Cameo will not be allowed, but that there is no clarity on that front.

The initial email quickly became the hot topic of the end of the week and into the weekend, largely because they were vague and talent didn’t seem to know what they entailed. WWE issued a statement over the weekend which read: