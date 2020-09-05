WWE Issues Statement On Reports Of Talent Being Told Not To Engage With Third Party Platforms

It was reported yesterday that WWE has told the talent not to engage with third party platforms during a conference call held Sunday. According to the report, the talent was told that they were “using your name and likeness in ways that are detrimental to our company.”

WWE sent a statement to 411 about the reports and their stance on matter. It reads:

Much like Disney and Warner Bros., WWE creates, promotes and invests in its intellectual property, i.e. the stage names of performers like The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Big E and Braun Strowman. It is the control and exploitation of these characters that allows WWE to drive revenue, which in turn enables the company to compensate performers at the highest levels in the sports entertainment industry. Notwithstanding the contractual language, it is imperative for the success of our company to protect our greatest assets and establish partnerships with third parties on a companywide basis, rather than at the individual level, which as a result will provide more value for all involved.“