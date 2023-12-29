WWE Reportedly Close To Bringing In Former Champion For Day 1 Raw

WWE is close to securing a former WWE Champion to appear on next week’s Day 1 episode of Raw, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the sources in the company stated that WWE is “on the one yard line” in terms of bringing in the unnamed person for next week’s show and are confident the deal will be made.

There’s no word on which person it is, other than it is someone not currently on the WWE roster. The sources specifically used the term “former WWE Champion” though didn’t specify whether it was an active or retired star.

The Day 1 episode of Raw airs Monday live on USA Network.