wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Confronts Seth Rollins On Smackdown, Apollo Crews Graduates From College With Honors
– Cody Rhodes came out to confront Seth Rollins on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show featured Rollins’ group appear and take out Penta and Andrade following their win over the Creed Brothers. Paul Heyman then cut a promo talking about how Rollins was going to win Money in the bank and become champion whenever he wishes before Rhodes came out followed by Jey Uso.
Rollins left the ring followed by the rest, but before he left he appeared to say something to RHodes.
– Apollo Crews posted to Instagram to note that he’s graduated college with honors. Crews posted a photo of himself in his cap and gown and wrote:
“It took 37 years, but we got it done! It’s never too late to do anything!
Today, it is official! College graduate with honors!
I originally attended Auburn University, but left before finishing to chase my dream of becoming a Wrestler. I’m glad I decided to go back and finish what I started all those years ago.”
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Says He’s Been Diagnosed With Skin Cancer
- WWE Vault Releases Rare AAA Match Featuring Cactus Jack, Sabu, Rey Mysterio and More
- Drew McIntyre Says He Wasn’t Happy at WWE Royal Rumble, Say He’s Learned To ‘Walk Away’
- Spike TV Executive Recalls WWE Raw’s Final Episode On Network: ‘It Turned Ugly’