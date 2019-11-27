wrestling / News
WWE Confirms Ric Flair For WWE Starrcade
It was reported earlier today that Ric Flair was advertised locally for WWE’s Starrcade event, which airs on the WWE Network this Sunday. WWE has now confirmed the announcement on the latest episode of The Bump. Flair will appear on a special edition of The Kevin Owens Show.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨@RicFlairNatrBoy will join @FightOwensFight for a special edition of #TheKevinOwensShow this Sunday at #WWEStarrcade! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/GM6HFcs9Ip
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 27, 2019
It joins two previously announced matches:
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
– Last Man Standing: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (w/ Lana)
