WWE Criticizes AEW In New Statement About ‘Gory Self-Mutilation’ On AEW Rampage
The Toronto Star has published an article about AEW’s rise to success and establishing itself as an alternate to WWE. In it, there’s a statement from WWE which criticizes the company for its use of blood, particularly in the street fight match on the December 31, 2021 episode of Rampage. The match featured Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford, with the Bunny and Conti bleeding.
The statement from WWE reads: “If you look at the gory self-mutilation that bloodied several women in the December 31 event on TNT, it quickly becomes clear that these are very different businesses. We had an edgier product in the ‘Attitude’ era and in a 2022 world, we don’t believe that type of dangerous and brutal display is appealing to network partners, sponsors, venues, children, or the general public as a whole.”
