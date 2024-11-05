– In a WWE digital exclusive video, Adam Pearce spoke to Kofi Kingston backstage last night on Raw. While Xavier Woods was not present, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce revealed that WWE wants to dedicate an entire episode of Raw to the 10-year anniversary of The New Day. You can view that video below.

While Pearce expressed his concerns over Kingston’s recent tension with Woods, Kingston stated, “I know it looks like The New Day is going through a little bit of a rough patch, but I feel like when this anniversary comes around, everything is going to be alright.” Pearce said he will make arrangements for the show.

WWE has not yet announced when the anniversary show will take place, but Pearce said it will be this year.