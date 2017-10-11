WWE Denies Neville Has Quit The Company

– It was reported yesterday that Neville reportedly requested his release at Raw on Monday. He was initially set to lose to Enzo Amore in the main event match on Raw, which was a lumberjack match. Instead, plans changed after Neville apparently walked out before the show. Kalisto got the spot and won the championship.

F4wonline claims that sources confirmed to them that Neville walked out before Raw on Monday and appeared to have quit the promotion; WWE has officially denied that he’s quit. PWinsider also reports that “numerous WWE sources” have denied that Neville has departed the company. Neville’s last appearance on television was during the segment where Kalisto joined the cruiserweight division on Raw last week. His last televised match was against Ariya Daivari in the main event of the September 26th episode of 205 Live, but he also worked live events since then.