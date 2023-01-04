WWE News: Drew Gulak Submits Andre Chase on NXT, Carmelo Hayes Defeats Apollo Crews

– Drew Gulak and Andre Chase had a technical match on this week’s WWE NXT, which ended with Gulak picking up the win. The two faced off in a back and forth bout on Tuesday’s show that started with respect shown from both men. However, in the end Gulak snapped and applied the Gu-Lock, refusing to release the hold after the match at first.

– Carmelo Hayes was able to pick up a big win by defeating Apollo Crews on tonight’s show. Crews and Hayes went back and forth, but Trick Williams’ involvement distracted Crews enough for Hayes to get the victory. Axiom appeared after the match and wiped out Williams and Hayes before defeating Williams in their bout.