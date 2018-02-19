WWE Drops Apollo Crews’ Last Name

– WWE has dropped Apollo Crews’ last name and is now just referring to him as “Apollo.” The Raw star’s WWE.com profile no longer has his last name listed and it appears that he will just be referred to by his first name going forward.

As to why Apollo is no longer using his first name, Sportskeeda reports that it has to do with the Parkland, Florida shooting last week. The site has confirmed with a source in WWE that the decision was made by Vince McMahon in order to avoid any possible allusion to Nikolas Cruz, who carried out the assault at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Florida. They note that McMahon “never want[ed] to hear the surname again” following the shooting.