WWE News: Eddy Thorpe Attacks Trick Williams With a Strap On NXT, Nathan Frazer Reacts To JDC Appearance

– Eddy Thorpe went after Trick Williams on this week’s WWE NXT, attacking him with a strap during his main event tag team match. Tuesday night’s episode saw Williams team with Oba Femi against A-Town Down Under. While Williams and Femi were at odds for much of the match, they were close to victory when Thorpe nailed Williams with a strap that allowed Waller to pick up the win.

Post-match, Femi walked off and left Williams to Thorpe who whipped Williams with the strap and assaulted him until officials came down to break it up.

– Nathan Frazer enjoyed seeing JDC appear on NXT, and would like to see Fraxiom battle the former Fandango and Tyler Breeze. Frazer posted to Twitter after JDC appeared to confront Lexis King, writing: