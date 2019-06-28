wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff And Paul Heyman Have Reportedly Already Started As WWE Executive Directors
June 28, 2019
– PWInsider reports that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff have already started in their positions as executive directors of WWE television. Heyman will be controlling WWE Raw while Bischoff will lead SmackDown Live. Heyman is being advertised locally for Monday’s Raw while Bischoff is being advertised locally for Tuesday’s SmackDown.
The report goes on to say that their contributions and ideas will be implemented over time and that any immediate changes should not be expected.
Yesterday it was reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that the two would start “imminently.”
