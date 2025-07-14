Pantoja’s WWE Evolution 2025 Review  

WWE Evolution

July 13th, 2025 | State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

WWE has kind of done everything they could to have this show fail even though the women are consistently the best thing in the company.

They opened by bringing out Stephanie “Inventor of Women’s Wrestling” McMahon. She just talked about a couple of matches at the panel.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch [c] vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

This is the best built thing on the show, with Jade/Naomi being second. The crowd was very hot for this. The action was fast-paced from the start. Bayley and Becky went at each other with plenty of venom, showcasing how well they’re handling that feud. Lyra was tossed aside a handful of times so they could get their rivalry stuff in. She’d pop back in with a cross body or something noteworthy so we don’t forget about her. They all had a moment or two like that actually, as when Lyra had Becky pinned, Bayley showed up with an elbow off the top to break things up. Bayley was way over here and it’s wild that she can remain that over given some of the booking centered on her. She was also the MVP here, most often in the middle of everything, bumping for everyone, and being the throughline here. As this progressed, we moved to bigger offense and closer near falls. I also love that they didn’t have to do a ton of finisher kickouts as they utilized the third person to break pins and such up in smart fashion. In the end, just when Bayley had this won, Becky pulled her into an impressive pinning combination to steal this after 16:25. Just spectacular wrestling. This had no lulls, everyone killed it, and that finish was a fun little twist on the “pin thief” trope we’ve come to know. [****½]

NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne [c] vs. Jordynne Grace

Jacy Jayne looked incredible in her HBK style gear. Jordynne, as always, was in phenomenal shape and she had Blake Monroe with her, looking to level the playing field against Fatal Influence. Solid back and forth to start with the theme being, as expected, that Grace’s power advantage meant she’d hit something impactful to take control only for Jacy to use her wits to swing things. Simple, yet effective. They flubbed an alley-oop spot in the corner that the crowd sat on their hands for. A few spots that were still hit well looked a big awkward. However, this got better as it went on. I liked Jayne’s swinging neckbreaker on the ropes and her rana getting a near fall was sold better than a lot of people do. Fallon Henley got involved so Blake took her out with a headbutt and then did an overdramatic Hollywood style faint. She also took out Jazmyn Nyx but then hit Grace in the back with the title, allowing Jacy to hit a discus lariat and win in 11:53. That was very good and got better as it went on. The finish worked too because Blake is better as a heel. [***¼]

They showed Jazz, Ivory, Jacqueline, and Maryse in the crowd.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez [c] vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. The Kabuki Warriors vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

This was thrown together with the only build being qualifying matches (mostly). Sol was very over during her entrance. Kairi opened this by dropkicking Roxanne and the champion was not really ready for it. Roxanne was a big part of this, often taking the bumps and most offense from her opposition. The pop for Alexa getting the tag was huge. She’s wildly over. Zaria and Sol showed off some quality tag based offense. Then Charlotte got the loudest pop I’ve ever heard for her and she had a great hot tag. Seriously, this pairing with Alexa is working miraculously well. The Kabuki Warriors got going with tandem moves that didn’t all come off cleanly. Charlotte got hit with the Sol Snatcher to a pop but she returned just in time to save Alexa from a Zaria Spear that ended up taking out Sol. It was a FANTASTIC Spear too. Raquel powerbombed Alexa outside onto a few wrestlers, Roxanne took out the rest with a plancha, and Raquel beat Sol with the Tejana Bomb in 10:51. Very good match. Lots of action, some great spots, and story advancement for Judgment Day, Alexa and Charlotte, and Sol and Zaria. [***¾]

Now we got shots of Torrie Wilson, Melina, and Molly Holly in the crowd.

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton [c] vs. Trish Stratus

Trish looked incredible tonight. This started with a feeling out process as the two exchanged offense without anyone gaining a clear upper hand. Trish got a pop for playing the hits like the Lou Thez Press. I liked that Trish wasn’t fully working heel but she was playing into her arrogant side from her old heel runs a bit. Tiffany’s Swanton looked like it crushed Trish. The landing was very vicious. When Trish got her knees up on the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, I thought she might have a chance but once she hit Stratusfaction, I knew it was just going to be a finisher kickout spot. The spot of Tiffany getting her own knees up on a Trish moonsault right into her hitting her own Chick Kick was cool but I do wish she got a near fall on it. That would’ve been a good one. Instead, she hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to win in 8:36. That was good stuff. They were laying the shots in on each other more than I expected. This is a case where I actually wish they got a few more minutes because I think this ended a few minutes before was about to peak. Also, I didn’t mention it but Tiffany busting out End of Heartache popped me. [***½]

Loud chants for Trish who said goodbye to the fans. Honestly, she’s one of the legends who I still welcome back happily every single time.

They showed more legends in the crowd but I missed them as I was away from the TV.

No Holds Barred Match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

These two had a really good match at WrestleMania. Bianca Belair is our special guest referee. Naomi jumped Jade during her entrance but Jade was ready for it, ducking a briefcase shot and taking control. It wasn’t long before a table and a kendo stick were brought into play. Naomi had the first really big spot, hitting a bulldog onto an open chair. Jade grabbed a camera as a weapon too. What is this, an homage to Sid vs. HBK? The coolest spot was Naomi dropkicking Jade into a monitor that was on the side of the announce table. It looked and sounded really cool. I love that when Naomi knocked Jade off the apron and through a table that she didn’t let Jade rest. She pounced and brought her in the ring to do more damage. Jade survived everything Naomi threw at her before winning with an avalanche Jaded through a table at 11:14 mark. Like the Mania match, that was really good. Jade works well with Naomi, who is doing great work leading the way here, and they gave us a good hardcore match. Bianca served no purpose really. [***¼]

#1 Contender’s Battle Royal

Winner gets a title shot at Clash in Paris. Competitors are Nikki Bella, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, Lola Vice, Zelina Vega, Kelani Jordan, Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame, B Fab, Michin, Ivy Nile, Candice LeRae, Nia Jax, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia. Nia tossed Tatum and Izzi almost immediately but Kelani Jordan landed on them, setting her up for a Naomi/Kofi spot. She did a handstand walk and showed core strength to pull herself back into the ring. Giulia and Stephanie had a headbutt exchange in the middle of the ring that got no reaction. Jaida dumped out Natalya and Candice got rid of Maxxine. Parker also got rid of Candice, who then pulled Kelani outside to help Nia. Giulia and Zelina had a battle on the apron where Zelina eliminated her. Michin got eliminated and tried to take out Chelsea but got help from the Hervice. Zelina and Lash had a fun exchange based on their ridiculous size difference that led to Zelina getting press slammed outside. Nikki and Lola danced together before Piper knocked Lola out and Nikki worked with Stephanie to dump Piper. The final four looked to be Stephanie, Nikki, Chelsea, and Lash. Chelsea took the Devil’s Kiss to the usual big pop. Wait. Chelsea got dumped but Nia got back into the ring as she wasn’t eliminated so she’s part of the final four. Lash knocked out Nikki when Nikki was trying to take Nia over and out. Lash carried Nia in an impressive body slam form before working with Stephanie to eliminate Nia. Stephanie and Lash went at it for a bit until Stephanie caught her with Devil’s Kiss on the apron and rolled her out to win in 15:32. Awesome, creative finish to a super fun match. Honestly might be the best battle royal ever. [***¼s]

Stephanie McMahon spoke with Stephanie Vaquer in the ring after the battle royal. They allowed her to speak in Spanish and it was a very charming interview. The “wrestling is my first language” line was great.

Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY [c] vs. Rhea Ripley

They leaned HEAVILY into the “Rhea has never beaten IYO” narrative. Kind of telegraphs things. Crowd was super into this. IYO won the first exchange and did a slow version of her signature taunt, remaining one step ahead of Rhea. When Rhea got the upper hand, she mocked the IYO taunt and got booed for it. They did a spot where they told each other they respected one another but then started swinging and it didn’t really get a reaction. But they’re incredible so they quickly found ways to get the crowd into it with a big right hand from Rhea and a springboard moonsault from IYO. That set up a good run by IYO but Rhea turned things around and slowed the pace. Again, the momentum swung though because after Rhea dominated for a bit, IYO snapped off a sick tornado DDT. They just kept up with action like that, never really letting their feet off the gas. IYO hit a sick poison rana and then Rhea got two on a ridiculously stiff Razor’s Edge and sitout powerbomb. IYO went for her springboard dropkick but Rhea moved and the referee Jessika Carr took it instead. That set up a Rhea visual win with the Riptide and a very frustrated Rhea. The fight spilled into the crowd, which I was not expecting. Rhea tried a powerbomb out there as she was getting more aggressive but IYO got free and instead hit a cross body off several crates out there. Back at ringside, Rhea took a powerbomb bump on the floor that was gnarly. IYO hit the moonsault as the official came to but it was only good for a near fall. IYO went back up and tried to pull Rhea up with her but got leveled. Rhea then went up with her only to take a Spanish Fly. That brought out Naomi with her Money in the Bank briefcase. The bell rang to make this officially a triple threat match. She hit IYO with the briefcase and sent Rhea outside before beating IYO with the split-legged moonsault in 26:19. A very unexpected ending to a spectacular match. I could see some people not liking the finish but it worked for me like it did at WrestleMania 31. The cherry on top of a great match that prevents the expected Rhea win, did something totally unexpected, gave someone a great moment, Rhea still hasn’t beaten IYO, and the Raw side of things is shaken up. [****¾]