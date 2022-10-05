WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Updated Betting Lines

– BetOnline has released some new updated betting odds for this weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 event. You can check out the latest betting odds below.

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bianca Belair (c) -160 (5/8)

Bayley +120 (6/5)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Winner

Ronda Rousey -260 (5/13)

Liv Morgan (c) +180 (9/5)

Strap Match Winner

Karrion Kross -400 (1/4)

Drew Mcintyre +250 (5/2)

Fight Pit Match Winner

Matt Riddle -400 (1/4)

Seth Rollins +250 (5/2)

I Quit Match Winner

Edge -120 (5/6)

Finn Balor -120 (5/6)

* Note: Finn Balor was +200 (2/1), but a large portion of money came in on Balor, causing it to become a pick ’em line.

6-Man Tag Team Match Winner

Imperium -200 (1/2)

The Brawling Brutes +150 (3/2)

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, October 8. The event will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennyslvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.