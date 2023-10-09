WWE Fastlane Sets Records For Revenue, Viewership and More

WWE has announced that this past Saturday’s WWE Fastlane event in Indianapolis set new company records for revenue, viewership and more. It is the highest-grossing Fastlane in WWE history, and the highest-grossing WWE event in Indianapolis. Meanwhile, viewership was up 71% from in 2021, making it the most-watched Fastlane as well. Finally, sponsorship revenue was up 60% from 2021. The announcement reads:

STAMFORD, Conn., October 9, 2023 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Fastlane, which emanated from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, became the most-watched and highest-grossing Fastlane in company history. The premium live event set new Fastlane records for viewership, gate and sponsorship.

Viewership for Fastlane was up 71 percent versus the previous record set in 2021. The sold-out show marked the largest gate ever for any Fastlane, up more than 31 percent versus the previous record set in Cleveland in 2016, and became the highest-grossing WWE event ever held in Indianapolis.

In addition, Fastlane sponsorship revenue was up 60 percent versus the previous record set in 2021.