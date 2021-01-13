wrestling / News
WWE Files For Four More Trademarks, Including Ben Carter
Fightful reports that on January 8, WWE filed for four trademarks on four superstars’ ring names, including Ben Carter, Tino Sabbatelli, Tony Gill and Joshua Bruns.
The trademarks are for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment“
More Trending Stories
- WrestleMania 24 Back On WWE Network, Reason For Show Being Pulled
- Ridge Holland Discusses Suffering Serious Leg Injury On NXT TV, When He Expects To Return
- Backstage Note on WWE Not Having Live Fans for Royal Rumble
- Karl Anderson Discusses Bullet Club Reunion In AEW, Triple H Hating ‘Too Sweet’ Chants In WWE