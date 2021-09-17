WWE Files For Three Trademarks, Including NXT 2.0

Fightful reports that on September 13, WWE filed trademarks on NXT 2.0, as well as the in-ring names for Bron Breakker (Bronson Rechsteiner) and Brooks Jensen (Ben Buchanan).

