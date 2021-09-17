wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark For Debuting Superstar
WWE has filed a new trademark for “Malik Blade”, which will be the in-ring name for WWE Performance Center recruit Joshua Dawkins. Blade will make his WWE debut on this week’s 205 Live, as he’ll go one on one with Boa.
Here’s the full trademark filing for Malik Blade (via Fightful):
Mark For: MALIK BLADE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega On Fans Choosing Sides In Wrestling, Why Wrestling Isn’t Like Rooting For Sports Teams
- John Cena On If He Would Ever Wrestle For Another Company, Recalls ECW One Night Stand 2006 Match
- Notes On When It Was Decided to Have Big E. Win WWE Championship, Backstage Reaction
- Possible Explanation on Why Bronson Rechsteiner Switched to Bron Breakker From Rex Steiner