wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Superstore Axxess’
WWE has filed a new trademark for “Superstore Axxess.” Fightful reports that WWE filed an application on February 8th for the term, which has been used for Axxess events for shows like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.
The description for the application reads:
“Mark For: SUPERSTORE AXXESS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of retail store services, on-line retail store services, mail order services featuring a wide variety of merchandise; advertising via electronic media and the internet; advertising and advertisement services; marketing and promotion services; arranging and conducting auctions; charitable services, namely, organizing and conducting volunteer programs and community service projects and raising public awareness; charitable services, namely, coordination of non-monetary contributions to charities and non-profits; organizing and conducting charity auctions for charitable fundraising purposes; contests and incentive award programs to promote the sale of products and services of others; distribution of publicity materials, namely, flyers, prospectuses, brochures, samples, particularly for catalogue long distance sales; event planning and management for marketing, branding, promoting or advertising the goods and services of others; Internet advertising services; magazine advertising; maintaining a registry of sports memorabilia and works of art; on-line advertising on computer communication networks; on-line advertising and marketing services; on-line auction services; organization of events, exhibitions, fairs and shows for commercial, promotional and advertising purposes; providing an internet website featuring news and information.”
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On His Favorite Opponent In His Career, His Pick For Greatest On the Mic In Wrestling History
- Anna Jay On How Her Relationship With Jungle Boy Came About, Fan Reaction To Street Fight On AEW Rampage
- Tony Khan On Not Renewing Some Expiring AEW Contracts, Holding Onto Talent During Pandemic
- CM Punk Tweets Samoa Joe After Opening AEW Dynamite Segment, Joe Responds