WWE Files Trademark For British Strong Style

– WWE has reportedly filed a trademark for the term “British Strong Style.” PWInsider reports that the company filed the trademark request on June 18th for “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing and staging events with wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the fields of sports entertainment.”

The move comes after the company announced the launch of the NXT UK series last week. British Strong Style is the name that has been used by WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate.