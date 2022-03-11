wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For Brooklyn Barlow
WWE has filed a new trademark for the about-to-debut Brooklyn Barlow. Fightful reports that WWE submitted an application to trademark the name for the NXT roster member, who will debut against Ivy Nile on tomorrow’s NXT Level Up.
The application is described as follows:
Mark For: BROOKLYN BARLOW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
