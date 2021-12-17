WWE Files Trademark For Several New Ring Names

WWE has filed several new trademarks for new character ring names. Fightful reports that the company filed trademark applications for the following names, with the stars using them in parentheses:

* Bryson Montana (Jacoby Brooks)

* Nikkita Lyons (Faith Jefferies)

* Jakara Jackson (Unknown)

* Javier Bernal (Randy Beidelschies)

* Raelyn Divine (Jaylen Williams)

