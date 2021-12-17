wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For Several New Ring Names
WWE has filed several new trademarks for new character ring names. Fightful reports that the company filed trademark applications for the following names, with the stars using them in parentheses:
* Bryson Montana (Jacoby Brooks)
* Nikkita Lyons (Faith Jefferies)
* Jakara Jackson (Unknown)
* Javier Bernal (Randy Beidelschies)
* Raelyn Divine (Jaylen Williams)
”Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
More Trending Stories
- Kyle O’Reilly Reacts To Adam Cole’s Teased Surprise For The Young Bucks
- Tony Khan On Favorite AEW TV & PPV Matches Of 2021, His Pick For Breakout Performer Of the Year
- Ric Flair, Jim Ross Praise Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page From AEW Dynamite
- Bret Hart Names CM Punk As Best Overall Wrestler Besides Himself in Q&A