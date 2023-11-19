WWE Files Trademark on The Family’s ‘Adriana Rizzo’

– Fightful reports that WWE recently filed a trademark on the newest member of The Family. The trademark was filed for “Adriana Rizzo” by WWE on November 14.

Former UNC track star Anna Keefer recently made her NXT TV debut as Adriana Rizzo on last Tuesday’s show. The trademark filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office had the following description:

You can view a clip of Keefer’s NXT debut as Rizzo below: