WWE Filming Untold Documentary On The Nexus

WWE is currently in production on an Untold documentary about the Nexus, as revealed by Fred Rosser. The former Darren Young noted on Twitter today that he did filming for an Untold special on the stable, writing:

“Today, I proudly wore my New Japan track jacket during the filming of @WWE’s Network Docs: Untold Nexus because I wanted to represent the best hour of pure professional wrestling on the planet #NJPWStrong @njpwworld @njpw1972 @njpwglobal @NJPWofAmerica #blockthehate #wwenexus”

The Nexus included Wade Barrett, Rosser as Darren Young, Daniel Bryan, Skip Sheffield (aka Ryback), Michael Tarver, Justin Gabriel (PJ Black), Heath Slater, and David Otunga. Formed out of the first season of NXT, they ran roughshod over WWE when they debuted in June of 2010 but flamed out due to booking mishaps.