wrestling / News

WWE News: Firefly Fun House Segment From Smackdown, Forgotten Sons vs. New Day Highlights

May 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt WWE Smackdown

– This week’s Firefly Fun House segment from Smackdown is online, with Bray Wyatt reading a story for Braun Strowman. You can see the video below:

– Also posted online was a clip of the Forgotten Sons’ in over the New Day on the episode:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, Forgotten Sons, Smackdown, The New Day, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading