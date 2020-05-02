wrestling / News
WWE News: Firefly Fun House Segment From Smackdown, Forgotten Sons vs. New Day Highlights
May 1, 2020
– This week’s Firefly Fun House segment from Smackdown is online, with Bray Wyatt reading a story for Braun Strowman. You can see the video below:
– Also posted online was a clip of the Forgotten Sons’ in over the New Day on the episode:
