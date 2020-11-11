wrestling / News
WWE News: Full Set Of Guests For This Week’s The Bump, Sheamus Works Out With John Morrison
– WWE has announced their full slate of guests for this week’s episode of The Bump. The company announced that The Godfather, Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, Pete Dunne and collegiate baskebtall star Tyrese Haliburton will be the guests on this week’s show, which airs tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on WWE Network and their other digital channels:
.@LaceyEvansWWE joins us on this Veterans Day to talk @HireHeroesUSA!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/xuJfrmsYFe
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 10, 2020
WWE Hall of Famer THE GODFATHER is coming to #WWETheBump with plenty of @Undertaker stories!#Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/t5QXXhezbE
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 10, 2020
And get ready for college basketball star @TyHaliburton22!
See you tomorrow at 10 am EST on #WWETheBump! 👋 pic.twitter.com/2lQjbAUEWi
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 10, 2020
– Sheamus has posted the latest video in his Celtic Warrior Workouts series, featuring John Morrison:
