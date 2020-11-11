wrestling / News

WWE News: Full Set Of Guests For This Week’s The Bump, Sheamus Works Out With John Morrison

November 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE The Bump

– WWE has announced their full slate of guests for this week’s episode of The Bump. The company announced that The Godfather, Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, Pete Dunne and collegiate baskebtall star Tyrese Haliburton will be the guests on this week’s show, which airs tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on WWE Network and their other digital channels:

– Sheamus has posted the latest video in his Celtic Warrior Workouts series, featuring John Morrison:

