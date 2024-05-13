Derrick Lewis Wants To Be A ‘Freak’ In WWE, Details His Costume Idea

As previously reported, UFC’s Derrick Lewis revealed he had talks with WWE about making some sort of appearance for them. During the UFC on ESPN 56 press conference (via Fightful), Lewis had some ideas for his costume in the company. He said that he wanted his catchphrase to be “My balls is hot”, which he said after taking off his shorts following a win in 2018.

He said: “Probably going to be, you remember Goldust? Probably something like that. As long as I get to paint my face, people won’t really know it’s me, I’m going to be a whole freak out there. I’ll be a little sassy with it.”