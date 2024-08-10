WWE News: Giovanni Vinci Return Teased In Smackdown Vignette, Santos Escobar Earns US Title Shot

– Giovanni Vinci is heading to WWE Smackdown, with a new vignette for him airing on this week’s show. WWE aired a vignette for the returning Vinci, teasing the return of his short-lived NXT character when he split from Imperium. You can see the vignette below:

– Santos Escobar won a shot at the WWE United States Championship on tonight’s show, defeating Andrade to earn a future shot at LA Knight’s Championship after Carmelo Hayes got involved: