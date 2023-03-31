wrestling / News
WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch Reportedly Hospitalized In Los Angeles
March 31, 2023 | Posted by
Butch of The Bushwhackers has reportedly been hospitalized in Los Angeles after arriving for public appearances during WrestleMania weekend. PWInsider reports that Butch Miller flew into L.A. to do some signings alongside his cousin and tag partner Luke Williams, which included WrestleCon. At some point after arriving, Miller became ill and was taken to a local hospital.
Miller is still hospitalized as of this evening, though details on what his medical issue is aren’t yet known.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Butch and hopes for a quick and full recovery.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Was Reportedly Close To AEW Return Prior To Instagram Post
- FTR with Dax Harwood LIVE Report: CM Punk Texts, Powerhouse Hobbs, Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Cash Wheeler
- Arn Anderson Remembers Tully Blanchard Ruining Andre The Giant’s Wine, Andre’s Reaction
- Multiple ‘Big Names’ Were Pitched To Face John Cena At WrestleMania 39