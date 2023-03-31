WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch Reportedly Hospitalized In Los Angeles

Butch of The Bushwhackers has reportedly been hospitalized in Los Angeles after arriving for public appearances during WrestleMania weekend. PWInsider reports that Butch Miller flew into L.A. to do some signings alongside his cousin and tag partner Luke Williams, which included WrestleCon. At some point after arriving, Miller became ill and was taken to a local hospital.

Miller is still hospitalized as of this evening, though details on what his medical issue is aren’t yet known.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Butch and hopes for a quick and full recovery.