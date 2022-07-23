wrestling / News

WWE News: Happy Corbin Ambushes Pat McAfee on Smackdown, NXT Level Up Highlights

July 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Happy Corbin Pat McAfee Image Credit: WWE

– Happy Corbin got in a cheap shot at Pat McAfee on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Last night’s show saw Corbin attack McAfee at the commentary desk for a cheap shot, which led to McAfee chasing him to the back. The two are set to face off in a singles match at SummerSlam.

– WWE posted the highlights from this week’s NXT Level Up online:

