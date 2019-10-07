wrestling / News

WWE Hell in a Cell Main Event Not Intended to Be a DQ Ending

October 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hell in a Cell

– While the fan consensus is that the main event of Hell in a Cell was ended due to a DQ, that was not the story WWE was trying to convey. PWInsider reports that the official idea behind the finish is that the match ended by referee stoppage, not via a disqualification.

As reported the match did not at all go over well with the crowd as they chanted “AEW”, “Refund” and “Restart The Match.”

