wrestling / News
WWE Hell in a Cell Main Event Not Intended to Be a DQ Ending
October 6, 2019 | Posted by
– While the fan consensus is that the main event of Hell in a Cell was ended due to a DQ, that was not the story WWE was trying to convey. PWInsider reports that the official idea behind the finish is that the match ended by referee stoppage, not via a disqualification.
As reported the match did not at all go over well with the crowd as they chanted “AEW”, “Refund” and “Restart The Match.”
More Trending Stories
- Triple H and FOX Sports President Eric Shanks on Expectations for WWE Ratings on FOX, Shanks Thinks Smackdown Can ‘Rejuvenate Friday Nights’
- Jon Moxley Says WWE’s Congratulations To AEW Was Passive-Aggressive
- Goldberg Says He Doesn’t Know Who Matt Riddle Is & Doesn’t Care About NXT, Riddle Responds
- Match Results From AEW Dark Will Count Towards Win-Loss Record