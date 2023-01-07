WWE Hires JPMorgan to Advise Company on Potential Sale

– CNBC.com has a new article looking at Vince McMahon returning to the WWE Board and the potential sale of the company. Additionally, the report says that JPMorgan has been hired by WWE to advise the company on a potential sale.

Currently, as noted by CNBC, WWE has a market capitalization of more than $6 billion after a 17% rise earlier this week, mainly due to the sale speculation. Three categories of potential buyers for WWE are legacy media companies, streamers, and entertainment holding companies. The report speculates the following companies might be interested in purchasing WWE: FOX, Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon, Disney, Endeavor Group Holdings, and Liberty Media.

The report also noted that a sales deal would like take place before mid-2023, when TV rights renewal negotiations will also take place. It’s unknown what type of role Vince McMahon would have if he sold the company. He still has a controlling interest. So, a possible sale might come with strings attached.