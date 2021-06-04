WWE Hiring of Jamie Horowitz Reportedly Had Negative Reaction From Women Employees Due To His Past

It was reported earlier this week that WWE hired Jamie Horowitz to serve as the new Executive Vice President of Development & Digital. Horowitz previously worked at ESPN, Fox Sports and The Today Show. He will over see the original content, including scripted and unscripted programs for digital and social media, as well as run WWE Studios from his Los Angeles office. He replaces Susan Levison, who was cut from the company last week. He was also the former Executive Vice President of Global Content for DAZN.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Horowitz’s hiring drew a negative reaction from some of the women working in WWE after they found out about his controversial history. He was fired from Fox Sports in 2017 due to allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace.

At the time, FOX interviewed several women about his behavior, including on-air talent and show producers. The Los Angeles Times had reported on it when it happened, and noted that when his exit was announced, Fox Sports President Erik Shanks sent a memo to the staff.

That memo read: “Everyone at Fox Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to–should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times. These values are non-negotiable.”

Horowitz’s attorney Patricia L. Glaser said at the time: “The way Jamie has been treated by FOX is appalling. At no point in his tenure was there any mention by his superiors or human resources of any misconduct or an inability to adhere to professional conduct. Jamie was hired by FOX to do a job that until today he was performing in exemplary fashion. Any slanderous accusations to the contrary will be vigorously defended.”

Fox had hired Daniel Petrocelli (who previously represented Ronald Goldman’s family in the successful wrongful death lawsuit against OJ Simpson, and was also involved in the Enron cases) in case of legal action taken against them. He said: “Mr. Horowitz’s termination was fully warranted and his lawyer’s accusations are ill-informed and misguided.”

Sports Illustrated, in its report of the situation, noted that a female production assistant told Fox Sports’ human resources executives that Horowitz tried to kiss her and said he could get her more work.

During his time at Fox, he also made an unpopular decision by firing most of the digital writing staff and turning the website into a video platform, thinking it was a good decision for the future.