wrestling / News
WWE Hoping To Have Rey Mysterio And His Son Team At Wrestlemania
November 1, 2019 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Rey Mysterio said in an interview that his son Dominic will begin his training at the WWE Performance Center next year. Dominic has appeared on WWE TV recently, getting attacked multiple times by Brock Lesnar.
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE is hoping that Mysterio and Dominic will be able to team together by early next year, with Wrestlemania as a target date. It remains to be seen if that is still the plan.
