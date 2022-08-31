wrestling / News
WWE Hosting Twitter Live Shopping Experience With Liv Morgan & Sarah Schreiber This Week
– WWE has announced a partnership with Twitter for a Twitter Live Shopping experience that will take place later this week ahead of Clash at the Castle, featuring Raw correspondent Sarah Schreiber and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. The event is slated for Friday, September 2 at 1:00 pm EST.
During the event, fans will be able to browse and purchase WWE Euroshop and Clash at the Castle products as they watch the livestream with Morgan and Schreiber. The Twitter Live Shopping event will take place exclusively on Twitter.
Speaking on the event, WWE VP of Digital Media Steve Braband commented, “As we gear up for the Clash at the Castle this weekend, our Live Shopping event on Twitter helps us meet our fans where they are.” He added, “We’re excited by this opportunity to create a unique experience for WWE fans where they can watch and talk about this livestream together no matter where they are in the world, engage with our hosts Liv Morgan and Sarah Schreiber and shop some of our products.”
WWE is the first sports company in North America who will be tapping into the Live Shopping experience on Twitter. Here’s the full announcement their official website:
WWE to host Clash at the Castle Twitter Live Shopping experience with Sarah Schreiber and Liv Morgan this Friday
WWE will host a first-of-its-kind Clash at the Castle Twitter Live Shopping experience with Sarah Schreiber and Liv Morgan on WWE’s main Twitter handle this Friday, Sept. 2 at 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. The Live Shopping experience will take place live from the WWE Clash at the Castle Superstore at St. David’s Dewi Sant Mall in Cardiff, Wales.
Host Sarah Schreiber will be joined for a special appearance by SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan to highlight a selection of WWE Euroshop and Clash at the Castle products, which can be purchased in real-time within the livestream by tapping on the shoppable banner or by clicking into the shop tab at the bottom of the screen.
Products featured in the livestream will include official Clash at the Castle merchandise, Superstar t-shirts, championship titles and more.
WWE will be the first sports channel in North America to host a Live Shopping experience on Twitter in celebration of WWE Clash at the Castle, which streams live from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
