WWE Hosting Twitter Live Shopping Experience With Liv Morgan & Sarah Schreiber This Week

– WWE has announced a partnership with Twitter for a Twitter Live Shopping experience that will take place later this week ahead of Clash at the Castle, featuring Raw correspondent Sarah Schreiber and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. The event is slated for Friday, September 2 at 1:00 pm EST.

During the event, fans will be able to browse and purchase WWE Euroshop and Clash at the Castle products as they watch the livestream with Morgan and Schreiber. The Twitter Live Shopping event will take place exclusively on Twitter.

Speaking on the event, WWE VP of Digital Media Steve Braband commented, “As we gear up for the Clash at the Castle this weekend, our Live Shopping event on Twitter helps us meet our fans where they are.” He added, “We’re excited by this opportunity to create a unique experience for WWE fans where they can watch and talk about this livestream together no matter where they are in the world, engage with our hosts Liv Morgan and Sarah Schreiber and shop some of our products.”

WWE is the first sports company in North America who will be tapping into the Live Shopping experience on Twitter.