WWE Hypes Social Media Records Broken By Wrestlemania, Which Beat the Super Bowl In Several Metrics

WWE has sent out a press release announcing that Wrestlemania has defeated the Super Bowl in social media metrics. The show also set several records for the WWE on social media. The announcement reads:

WrestleMania Beats Super Bowl on Social Media; Breaks Records

Last weekend, WWE held its most-attended and highest-grossing WrestleMania in company history. The event drew 156,352 fans from all 50 states and 53 countries to AT&T Stadium in Dallas. In addition to breaking attendance and revenue records, WWE set records on social media with a record number of Video Views, Hours and Impressions for any event in WWE history.

Notably, WWE’s WrestleMania beat the Super Bowl on Social Media via impressions, video views, video watch time and engagements.

SOURCE: CONVIVA

Impressions: WWE: 2.2 Billion Impressions vs. Super Bowl: 1.8 Billion Impressions

Video Views: WWE: 1.1 Billion Video Views vs. Super Bowl: 618 Million Video Views

Video Watch Time: WWE: 13.1 Million Hours compared vs. Super Bowl 3.56 Million Hours

Engagements: WWE: 87 Million Engagements vs. Super Bowl: 78 Million Engagements

WWE Breaks Social Media Records at WrestleMania 38:

· Record 1.1 Billion Views across Facebook, Instagram, Snap, TikTok, Twitter – an increase of 47% from WrestleMania 37

· Record 785 Million Minutes or 13 Million Hours of video consumed on social, an increase of 29% from WrestleMania 37

· Record 2.2 Billion Impressions, an increase of 10% from WrestleMania 37

· WWE’s top two highest engagement posts in history during an event – Cody Rhodes return to WWE generated 500,000 engagements during its broadcast and the Pat McAfee/Austin Theory/Mr. McMahon match hit over 450,000 engagements during their match.