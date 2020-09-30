WWE & Impact Alum D’Angelo Dinero to Debut On Next Week’s UWN Primetime Live

The Pope himself, D’Angelo Dinero, is coming to UWN Primetime Live next week. UWN announced tonight after this week’s show that the former WWE and Impact Wrestling star will debut on next week’s episode, teaming up with Watts against Zicky Dice and a partner to be named.

The show also announced the following matches for the show, which airs Tuesday on FITE TV:

* Chris Dickinson vs. Max Castor

* Bryan Idol vs. Levi Shapiro (w/Howdy Price)