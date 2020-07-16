wrestling / News
WWE News: Io Shirai vs. Tegan Nox Highlights, Legado Del Fantasma On Their Plans For NXT
July 16, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted video of Io Shirai’s win over Tegan Nox that main evented NXT. You can see that clip below:
– The company also posted the segment with Legado del Fantasma celebrating their win at Great American Bash and their plans for NXT and Drake Maverick:
