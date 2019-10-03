wrestling / News

WWE Issues Statement on Ratings Win for AEW

October 3, 2019
As previously reported, AEW Dynamite won round one of the Wednesday Night Wars against NXT, drawing 1.409 million viewers to NXT’s 891,000 viewers.

Dynamite also more than doubled NXT in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 878,000 viewers to NXT’s 414,000.

WWE has responded to AEW’s win over NXT, issuing this statement.

“Congratulations to AEW on a successful premiere. The real winners of last night’s head-to-head telecasts of NXT on USA Network and AEW on TNT are the fans, who can expect Wednesday nights to be a competitive and wild ride as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint.”

