wrestling / News
WWE Issues Statement on Ratings Win for AEW
October 3, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, AEW Dynamite won round one of the Wednesday Night Wars against NXT, drawing 1.409 million viewers to NXT’s 891,000 viewers.
Dynamite also more than doubled NXT in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 878,000 viewers to NXT’s 414,000.
WWE has responded to AEW’s win over NXT, issuing this statement.
“Congratulations to AEW on a successful premiere. The real winners of last night’s head-to-head telecasts of NXT on USA Network and AEW on TNT are the fans, who can expect Wednesday nights to be a competitive and wild ride as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint.”
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Weighs in on AEW’s Mistakes So Far, Talks Cody Chair Shot, Casino Battle Royale
- Eric Bischoff on Vince Russo Being an Obstacle to Hulk Hogan Joining TNA, Not Wanting to Be Associated With the Company
- Triple H on Whether There’s Concern About NXT Losing Its Edge on USA, USA Network’s Expectations
- CM Punk Says He Would be Dead If He Hadn’t Left WWE, on How Wrestling Is More Cutthroat Than a Real Sport