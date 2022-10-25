WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows

– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.

Ellsworth, who famously feuded with Styles during his time in WWE, posted a video of himself spitting out a mouthful of Miller Lite in response to the name drop as you can see below:

– That segment was followed up by a match between Finn Balor and Karl Anderson. During the bout, the two groups brawled on the outside and Rhea Ripley shoved Luke Gallows into the ringpost and then hit a bodyslam to the ringside floor as you can see below. Ripley then hit a low blow on Anderson which allowed Balor to pick up the win: