WWE News: Joe Gacy Declares The Schism Dead, Trick Williams Celebrates Title Win

– The Schism is no more following NXT No Mercy, according to Joe Gacy, During last night’s PPV, Gacy told Ava that the group is no more as you can see below. Ava then posted “goodbye” to the group on Twitter:

– WWE posted a video from backstage at the PPV of Trick Williams, who beat Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Title at the show, celebrating with Shawn Michaels and his family: