WWE News: John Cena Appears on The Daily Show, The Rock’s San Andreas Hits Peacock
October 1, 2020
– John Cena made an appearance on The Daily Show promoting his kid book series Elbow Grease and discussing his BTS fandom. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
John Cena talks about dismantling stereotypes and boosting self-worth for kids in the book series “Elbow Grease,” maximizing every day, and following BTS and the BTS ARMY’s lead in giving to Black Lives Matter.
– The Rock’s 2015 hit San Andreas has been added to NBCU’s Peacock streaming service as part of the new films and shows for October. The film about a massive earthquake devastating California received mild reviews but grossed $474 million worldwide.
