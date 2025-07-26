WWE News: Kiana James Returns On Smackdown, Hulk Hogan Legacy Collection Released

– Kiana James made her return to WWE TV after over a year out, showing up on this week’s Smackdown. Friday’s show saw James return to WWE main roster television, representing Guilia in a backstage segment featuring the two as well as Zelina Vega.

Vega told Guilia that she wanted her rematch for the Women’s United States Championship and James interjected, saying the match would take place on next week’s Smackdown.

James had been off WWE TV since June of 2024 due to injury. She made her in-ring return on last week’s WWE Main Event.

– WWE announced during Smackdown that a Hulk Hogan Legacy collection was being released, with net proceeds going to Hogan’s family. You can see the collection, which includes classic Hogan shirts, here.