WWE Announces King & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments, To Conclude At Night of Champions

June 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced the 2025 King & Queen Of The Ring tournaments, with the finals set to take place at Night of Champions. The company announced on Friday’s Smackdown via Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis that the tournaments will take place over the next few weeks with the finals set for the June 28th show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The tournament will consist of two four-way matches from each brand to determine the semifinalists, leading into the finals with the winners getting a title shot at their brand’s champion at WWE SummerSlam.

