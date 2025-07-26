WWE Late Night Event At SummerSlam Showing As Canceled

It appears as if the Tony Hinchcliffe-hoated WWE Late Night event is no more, as the SummerSlam weekend event is showing as canceled. Ticketmaster is currently listing as canceled on Ticketmaster, with the page noting:

“Event Canceled Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. You don’t need to do a thing. We’ll issue a refund to the [cuts off there”

Fightful reportss that an email was sent out rwading:

“Your Event Has Been Canceled: A Refund Is in Progress Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. The good news is that a refund will be processed automatically for you. Your refund will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.”

PWInsider says that according to a source at the venue, WWE canceled the event and tickets sales had been “light.”