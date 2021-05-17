wrestling / News
WWE Likely To Return To Saudi Arabia At The End of the Year
May 17, 2021 | Posted by
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the upcoming boxing match between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on August 14 was discussed. The two fighters are being paid $75 million each to have the fight in Jeddah.
Dave Meltzer noted that this likely means that WWE will return to the country by the end of the year, since the Saudi government is now more willing to bring in outside acts again. WWE has yet to announce any return to the country. Their last event there was Super Showdown in February of last year.
