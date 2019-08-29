wrestling / News
WWE Looking To Hire More Writers For NXT
August 29, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is reportedly looking to add to the writing staff for NXT, which is a difference from AEW, who aren’t hiring writers for their show. WWE plans to continue their scripted style while AEW will have segments laid out but not have completely scripted shows.
